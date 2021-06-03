Edmonton weather for June 3: One more REALLY hot day

The heat warning remains in effect for the city of Edmonton as well as the entire eastern half of Alberta and most of southern Alberta.

The warnings have been dropped for northwestern Alberta as cooler conditions will move into that region today.

Daytime highs in northwest Alberta will be in the low to mid 20s.

Elsewhere, it's another day of afternoon highs near 30 C (and that includes the Edmonton region.)

The city failed to officially hit 30 on Wednesday. We had a high of 29.4 degrees at the Blatchford weather station.

We'll probably come up just short of 30 C again today. I'm going with 29 C as my forecast daytime high.

It won't be clear blue skies and blazing sunshine, we'll have some clouds in and out through the day and wind will pick up this afternoon.

Thunderstorm development is possible in northern Alberta today and I've left the "slight risk" of a thunderstorm in the Edmonton forecast.

It's unlikely we'll see anything develop near the city. But, I can't say there's no chance.

Friday afternoon has a higher potential for some showers and/or thunderstorms in and around the Edmonton area and through much of central Alberta.

We'll also see an end to the extreme heat with a high near 25 Friday.

The weekend is still shaping up cooler, showers remain the big question mark.

It's definitely not looking like a "cloudy and all-day rain" weekend.

Highs will be in the 18 to 20 degree range Saturday-Sunday and there's a risk of "scattered" showers Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks dry for most (probably all) of the day and then there's a chance of a shower in the evening.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-afternoon thunderstorm.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 30 this afternoon.

High: 29

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9PM: 27

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20