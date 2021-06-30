Edmonton weather for June 30: This might be Edmonton's hottest day ever

Temperatures topped 40 C for the first time in history in Grande Prairie and Jasper on Tuesday.

Here in Edmonton, the city got to 36.2 degrees. That was our third-hottest day in history.

Only June 29, 1937, (37.2) and July 2, 1924, (36.7) were hotter.

But, today and possibly tomorrow will likely see daytime highs reach even higher.

That all-time record of 37.2 C is definitely in jeopardy.

I'm not ready to guarantee it'll tumble. But, we're going to take a really hard run at it this afternoon and again tomorrow.

The single-day record for June 30 will definitely get shattered today and Thursday's will probably fall as well.

AND...we DID break an all-time record this morning in Edmonton.

Our low of 22.8 was the warmest morning LOW ever recorded (old record was 21.4 in 2007).

We may break that record again tomorrow morning.

It also appears we'll break the record for most consecutive 30-degree days in Edmonton.

The current record is six straight days in 1961.

Today will be our fifth consecutive day over 30 C and with forecast highs in the 30s Thursay and Friday...this streak will stretch to seven days.

THEN...a chance of some showers and/or thunderstorms Friday night to usher in a bit of a cooldown.

We'll remain WELL above average through the weekend. BUT...daytime highs will drop back into the 20s.

Highs for Sturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 26 to 29 degree range.

Morning lows will dip back into the 17 to 20 degree range.

Any other year - THAT weekend forecast would be a hot one. This year, it's our "break" from the extreme heat.

Some of you are loving this heat. But, for many others, this will be a dangerous week.

Please be sure to check in on your loved ones and neighbours next week. Heat waves can be deadly, especially when they last a week or more.

Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat/sun and TRY to stay cool.

AND NEVER leave a pet or child in an unattended vehicle for any length of time.

Know the signs of heat stroke/heat exhaustion:

Headache

Dizziness/confusion

Sudden rush of chills while sweating

Nausea

Muscle cramping

Racing pulse and rapid breathing

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40.

RECORD: 31.7 -1896

High: 37

Tonight - Clear.

9PM: 32

Thursday - Mainly sunny. CANADA DAY

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40.

RECORD: 35.6 -1924

Morning Low: 24

Afternoon High: 37

Friday - Mainly sunny. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

RECORD: 36.7 -1924

Morning Low: 24

Afternoon High: 33

60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms overnight and early Saturday morning.

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day/evening shower.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 27