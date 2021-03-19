Spring officially starts tomorrow (March 20), but it's been FEELING like spring for a while now.

Highs have been above 5 C on 14 of 18 days this month.

We've had highs above 10 C on 6 days, including three straight.

Keep in mind: the average highs for the first half of March range from -2 to 3 C.

We'll get two more double-digit days before a slight cooldown sets in.

Temperatures should be in the mid teens again today with a mix of sun and cloud and some afternoon wind.

A low-pressure system tracking across northern Alberta will bring some showers to the north today.

Flurries or a rain/snow mix is possible Alberta on Saturday as some cooler air drops in.

Fort McMurray and area get a good chance of some snow late Saturday night and then a high near or below zero Sunday.

For the Edmonton region, there's a slight risk of a scattered shower in our area late this afternoon or early this evening.

Saturday has a bit better chance at giving us some precipitation.

Late-day showers (possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes) will move through the area as a cold front slides across.

Wind will also turn gusty late in the day as that front passes through.

By Sunday, we'll drop back to a high in the 6 to 10 C range.

Similar highs are expected Monday and Tuesday.

That's still warmer than average. But, not as warm as yesterday and today.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: 15-20 km/h in the afternoon with occasional gusts.

High: 14

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 8

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of late-day shower or rain/snow mix and becoming windy.

Wind: NW 40 gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10