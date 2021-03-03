No significant change to the weather pattern. Temperatures are a handful of degrees below zero in the Edmonton area this morning.

We'll climb to a high of 6 or 7 C this afternoon in the city under mainly sunny skies.

Almost the entire province gets above zero today. Only the High Level and Fort Chipewyan regions are expected to stay slightly below the freezing mark.

Looking ahead, it's more of the same. Daytime highs in the 6 to 11 C range right through the weekend.

Friday's shaping up to be the warmest day for Edmonton and area. That's our best shot at a double-digit high.

I'm still only going with 9 C in my forecast for Friday. But, 10 or 11 C certainly looks possible.

No precipitation in the forecast over the next few days.

The next chance for some snow looks to be in northwest Alberta early Saturday.

Edmonton's next chance is a slight risk of some snow on Monday.

The Canadian models have backed way off on that, while the GFS model is still running with it.

I've left it out of the forecast for now but we'll keep an eye on the situation in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 7

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4