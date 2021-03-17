Our run of above-average temperatures in March will continue through the next 5 to 10 days.

That'll put us almost to the end of the month with every single day but ONE having a warmer-than-average daytime high.

So far, only last Wednesday (March 10) was cooler than average.

Looking ahead, there's not much chance of getting another one of those this week or next.

(Average highs go from 3 C to 5 C over the course of the next 10 days.)

In fact, we're WAY above the averages for the next handful of days (possibly more).

Daytime highs will be about ten degrees warmer than "normal" today, Thursday, Friday and this weekend.

There's a bit of a dip in temperature Sunday and Monday. But, probably only back to highs in the 7 to 11 C range.

Why so warm? We have a big upper ridge (warm air aloft) keeping things warm and skies relatively clear.

With so little snow left on the ground, the sun's energy isn't being used to melt snow.

Instead, it's being absorbed by the ground, converted to long-wave radiation and heating up the lower atmosphere.

It's not ALL sun and warm weather though.

We do have a few interesting potential "wrinkles" in the forecast.

Wind will pick up by late this morning and we'll be breezy through the afternoon hours in Edmonton.

Much of central and north-central Alberta will get 20-30 km/h wind with occasional gusts to around 40 km/h.

Friday has the potential for some showers or wet flurries in northwest Alberta.

I'm not convinced any of that will make its way to the Edmonton region. But, there are a few models pushing it close to us.

So, I've included a slight risk of a late-day shower in the Friday outlook.

Cooler air drops into northwest Alberta Saturday behind a cold front that'll push through Edmonton later in the day.

There's a risk of some snow in parts of the northwest. For Edmonton and area, it'll probably just get a bit windy with the passage of the front late in the day.

BUT...there's also a slight risk of some wet flurries in the area. So, I've thrown THAT into the forecast as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming breezy midday & this afternoon.

Wind: SE 20 with gusts to 30 or 40 km/h

High: 12

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing in the evening.

9pm: 4

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers in the afternoon or evening.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of wet flurries late in the day.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10