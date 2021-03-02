Today's Edmonton weather in a nutshell: Warm, a bit windy midday, and some afternoon sun.

In the wake of a low-pressure system that brought mostly rain to the Edmonton region Monday night, temperatures slipped a handful of degrees below zero this morning.

But, the icy sidewalks, driveways and (some) roads should turn back to slush this afternoon with a high around 5 C and some sun.

Wind is expected to pick up late this morning and we'll be breezy through to mid-afternoon. The wind should ease by late this afternoon.

Sunny skies and highs near 6 C Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday looks like it'll be the warmest day of the week with the potential to hit double digits.

Even through the weekend and into early next week, temperatures are expected to stay above average and above zero.

Precipitation outlook:

No significant snow or rain anticipated over the next two to three days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Light wind this morning. Then...South 20 gusting to 30 midday.

Wind easing late in the afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - A few clouds. Light wind.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4