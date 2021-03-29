Edmonton weather for March 29: Wind persists, back to warmth tomorrow

After a gusty night...we're in for more wind in the Edmonton region throughout the day.

But, we're done with precipitation. The heavier snow mostly missed the area, and although we'll stay cloudy and below zero today, we're not expecting any more precipitation. (At least, nothing significant.)

Wind is the big story.

Wind gusts have been up in the 70 km/h range in the region overnight and into the early hours of Monday.

We'll keep the 30-40km/h sustained wind and the 60ish km/h gusts through the morning and into this afternoon.

By late this afternoon/this evening, the wind should back off.

Wind warnings remain in effect for areas east and south of Edmonton. Gusts near 100 km/h have been reported this morning.

With the wind easing from west to east across the province today, it'll take until late tonight or early Tuesday for eastern regions to get significantly calmer.

Source: Environment Canada

We also have Snowfall warnings for Bonnyville-St Paul-Cold Lake-Lac La Biche and the Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay regions.

I haven't seen any reports of how much is on the ground in that region yet. But, another 2-5 cm is possible, especially in southern parts of that warning zone.

An intense low pressure system crossed the province late Sunday and sits in Saskatchewan this morning.

As that system pulls off to the east, wind and precipitation will gradually end from west to east across Alberta.

In Edmonton and areas to the west, warmer conditions will return by Tuesday.

Eastern Alberta will have to wait until Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy and windy. NW 30-40 with gusts in the 60 km/h range.

High: -4

Tonight - Clearing overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: -7

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10