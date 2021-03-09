Temperatures are prone to big swings at this time of year and we're about to see some of that this week.

We'll climb a handful of degrees above zero in the Edmonton region today.

Then...we drop about 10 C tomorrow.

But it won't last. We're back near zero Thursday and in the 5 to 8 degree range again Friday and Saturday.

There's an area of low pressure at the surface over northern Alberta today. That's giving snow to areas from the Peace Country/High Level east towards Fort McMurray.

A couple centimetres is possible in spots.

As that system sinks south, it'll be joined by an upper trough sweeping across the province bringing colder air aloft.

Flurries and isolated pockets of accumulating snow are possible in north-central Alberta overnight and the wind will turn gusty.

Gusts to around 40 km/h are likely in the Edmonton area after midnight and through the first half of the day Wednesday.

Wind chills will be in the minus teens tomorrow morning. Wind eases a bit in the afternoon. But, we're still probably dealing with -10'ish wind chills.

Back to sun and temperatures are on the upswing again through Thursday (although it'll be a chilly morning).

Friday has temperatures just as warm as today (if not warmer).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Mainly clear this evening. Increasing cloud & windy overnight.

Slight risk of brief flurries overnight.

9pm: 0

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. Windy (especially in the morning)

Wind: N 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the morning & midday. Easing a bit in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of late-day snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -2