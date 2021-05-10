Edmonton weather for May 10: Warm week with a good amount of sun

Most of the week ahead should look more like Sunday than Saturday (at least, for the Edmonton area).

After our Friday night/Saturday soaker, the sun came out for Mother's Day and temperatures hit a high of 15 degrees.

We'll top that every day this week with highs in the 16 to 21 degree range.

Wednesday through Friday look to be the warmest days of the week.

AND...although there are a few chances for getting some scattered showers or thunderstorms, most of the week ahead should be sunny or partly cloudy.

Elsewhere, we'll get average to above-average temperatures across most of central and northern Alberta this week.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up later today in northwest and west-central parts of the province.

Tuesday features a risk of some late-day scattered showers/thunderstorms in the eastern half of Alberta.

Wednesday puts the chance of late-day showers back into west and northwest regions.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 17

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 12

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day or overnight showers or rain.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17