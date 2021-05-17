Edmonton weather for May 17: Warm again today, with a cooldown looming

Get set for a dramatic change to the weather pattern this week.

The warm weather from this past weekend will spill into today with a high in the low-to-mid 20s in Edmonton.

But, we'll drop to a high in the mid teens Tuesday and Wednesday/Thursday look even cooler with highs in the 5 to 10 degree range.

Edmonton and area gets a rebound Friday and Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid teens.

Sunday and long weekend Monday should be near 20 for afternoon highs.

Precip Outlook:

A low-pressure system will develop in western Alberta today and track east.

It looks like it's going to get stuck in northeastern Alberta Tuesday and Wednesday and start to haul in some cooler air behind it.

That system brings a chance of showers and/or thunderstorms to the Edmonton region later today and this evening.

Tuesday has a risk of morning showers or possibly thunderstorms.

Heavier, steadier rain is possible later in the afternoon/evening and overnight.

That precipitation may flip over to some snow Tuesday night and/or early Wednesday.

Drier conditions are forecast for Thursday/Friday and the long weekend.

Northwestern and west-central Alberta gets a good chance of showers or thunderstorms later today and Tuesday with a risk of some snow Tuesday.

Northeastern and east-central Alberta gets some evening showers/thunderstorms today. More showers/thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon/evening in the northeast, while east-central regions stay mostly dry through Tuesday.

The flip to snow occurs in the northeast Tuesday night/early Wednesday. East-central regions get some showers turning to snow through the day Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 23

Tonight - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this evening and/or overnight.

9PM: 17

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Periods of rain likely later in the day.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 15

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16