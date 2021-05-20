Edmonton weather for May 20: A lot warmer by the long weekend

Looks like we're in for another single-digit daytime high in Edmonton.

We posted a high of just 6 C on Wednesday and probably won't make it any higher than 8 or 9 degrees today.

Friday's setting up to be a bit warmer, but still cooler than average.

It's Saturday through Monday that temperatures return to highs near 20...perfectly timed for the long weekend.

While there are snowfall warnings in place for southern Alberta, it'll be a relatively quiet next few days in central and northern Alberta.

The biggest weather story will likely be the morning frost risk.

There aren't too many spots near -5 C this morning. But, most areas are in the 0 to -3 C range.

We have two more frosty mornings to get through with temperatures in the -1 to -6 C range in central and northern Alberta Friday morning AND Saturday morning.

Next best chance for showers in the Edmonton region comes late in the day on Monday. No guarantee on that.

But, that's our next best chance.

(On a personal note - I'm taking an EXTRA long weekend. The next WxBlog will be Tuesday, May 25.)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9PM: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers or rain.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18