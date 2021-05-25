Edmonton weather for May 25: 'Cool' today with a warming trend starting tomorrow

Not much of a change to the recent pattern for Edmonton.

May Long Weekend had highs of 18, 21 and 16 C ... AND featured some showers/light rain Monday.

The rest of this week looks kinda similar.

A few low-teen days, some upper-teen days and a couple days in the low 20s. But, no extended stretch of any of that.

We'll also get some more precipitation before the week is out.

Today's setting up to be one of those low-teen days with a "mix of sun and cloud" and wind out of the north or northwest at 10-20 km/h.

We're warming up over the next two days. Upper teens and another mix of sun and cloud Wednesday.

Then...into the low 20s on Thursday.

But, a good chance of showers or periods of rain on Friday puts us back to the low teens heading into the weekend.

Long-range outlook:

Warm and dry for the upcoming weekend with a high in the 17 to 20 degree range Saturday and an afternoon in the low 20s on Sunday.

NEXT week is setting up to be HOT as we start June. Daytime highs are projected to be in the mid to upper 20s all of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 14

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9PM: 10

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of evening or overnight showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22