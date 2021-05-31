Edmonton weather for May 31: Hot start to June

Here comes the heat.

It was warm in central and northern Alberta Sunday. Highs were in the 22 to 26 degree range.

But, it's set to get even hotter over the next three or four days.

Daytime highs in the 25 to 30 range today, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We have some showers moving through eastern Alberta this morning. Those should push out into Saskatchewan later this morning.

Most of the province will get more sun than cloud today and Tuesday as an upper ridge settles over Alberta for a few days.

That bubble of warm air aloft should help keep skies mostly clear and temperatures on the hot side of average.

(Average daytime highs for Edmonton in the first week of June is 20 C._

The hottest day of the week looks to be Wednesday.

By Friday, Edmonton and area "cools" to a high of 22 or 23 C (still above average, but not as hot as the next few days).

Some people love the heat and will be celebrating the forecast for this week.

Others prefer more seasonal temperatures. If you fall into that latter category, NEXT weekend should bring some relief from the heat.

The upper ridge collapses towards the end of the week and we'll see some clouds move in and daytime highs in the 15 to 20 degree range for Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: NW 15-20 km/h

High: 25

Tonight - A few clouds.

9PM: 20

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 30

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18