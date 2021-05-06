Edmonton weather for May 6: Warm, but brace for gusts

We'll get our warmest temperatures of the week today. BUT...the gusty wind is definitely going to put a dent on how nice it feels this afternoon/evening.

Wind speeds in the 20-30 km/h range will develop by midday and gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range are expected through the afternoon.

AND...the wind is sticking around through tonight and most of Friday.

We're also looking at a decent chance of showers passing through the Edmonton region Friday morning.

Most of the Friday should just be "mostly cloudy" though.

Saturday still has a good potential for a slow, steady soaking rain and temperatures, as a result are forecast to be on the cooler side Saturday.

Skies look like they'll clear a little bit and we'll get back to the a high in the mid-teens for Mother's Day.

Elsewhere:

Showers are expected in west and northwestern Alberta on Friday. There's a chance that rain flips over to heavy, wet snow Friday night in the mountain parks and along the icefields parkway.

Saturday's rain will push up from the southeast and areas from the Peace Country southeast to Coronation and Medicine Hat have a very good chance of getting a wet start to the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range midday and through the afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

9pm: 16

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

40% chance of showers in the evening/overnight.

Saturday - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of light rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18