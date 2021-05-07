Edmonton weather for May 7: Gusty and wet

Edmonton's missed out on a few precipitation possibilities over the past few weeks.

However, the next 48 hours are looking VERY promising with regard to getting some much-needed moisture.

There are showers in the region this morning. But, it looks like most of today will just be cloudy and windy.

Gusts will continue to be in the 50 km/h range through the day today.

There's a much better chance that we'll see some slow, steady, soaking rain through the day Saturday.

(And...before that rolls in...we may even get some showers or thunderstorms in the area this evening).

The models are suggesting Edmonton could pick up 10-30 mm of rain by Saturday night.

Higher rainfall amounts are possible over areas in western Alberta.

If you draw a line from from Grande Prairie southeast to Medicine Hat, most areas west of that line will get at least SOME rain (in the mountains, it may be a few centimetres of snow)

However, areas from Bonnyville north to Fort McMurray look like they'll miss out on this round of rain.

Temperatures should get to the low to mid teens in Edmonton today and then a high in the 6 to 10 degree range for Saturday depending on how steady that rainfall is.

We'll bounce back to the low to mid teens with light wind and a bit of clearing for Mother's Day Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning.

Wind: SE 30 gusting to 50 km/h

High: 15

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Wind: E 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

9pm: 11

Saturday - Cloudy with periods of rain.

Wind: E 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20