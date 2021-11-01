Edmonton weather for Nov. 1: Mild and sunny start to November

We're off to a sunny and slightly warmer than average start to November in Edmonton.

The seasonal high for Edmonton this week is 4 C.

We'll be just above that today and Tuesday. Then...highs in the 7 to 11 C range for Wednesday-Friday.

AND...if you've been putting off any outdoor yardwork or you want to take advantage of milder weather to hang Christmas lights/decorations...you're in luck.

The coming weekend should be warm, with highs in the 5 to 9 C range on Saturday and 3 to 7 C range on Sunday.

Looking LONG range: Cooler air appears set to drop in next week with daytime highs just above zero to start the week and a good chance of afternoon highs near or below zero by the end of next week.

Precipitation Outlook: The next few days look dry for central and northern Alberta. Edmonton's next-best chance at some precipitation comes on Friday.

IF we get anything, it'll likely be late in the day. At this point, rain looks more likely than snow.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny

High: 6

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7