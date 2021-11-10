Edmonton weather for Nov. 10: Sunnier, calmer and above average

Edmonton's streak of above-average temperatures will continue through the week.

And...after a cloudy and windy day Tuesday, it should FEEL a lot warmer today.

We hit a high of 4 C yesterday and we'll probably top out in the 4 or 5 C range again today.

But, with light wind and more sun, it'll FEEL warmer.

The average high for this second week of November is 1 C. We'll be in the 2 to 7 C range right through the weekend.

After missing out on the flurries Tuesday, there's not much of a snow risk over the next four to seven days, either.

We had been eyeballing Saturday and next Tuesday/Wednesday as possible "precipitation events." But, the latest GDPS modelling suggests otherwise.

Remembrance Day at 11 a.m.:

Temperature slight below 0 C. Wind: W 5 to 10 km/h

Friday at 7:05 p.m. for Canada vs. Costa Rica:

Temperature slightly above 0 C. Wind: SW 5 to 10 km/h

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 5

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 0

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Morning Low: -7

11 AM: -1

Afternoon High: 3

Cooling to -6 in the evening & then warming overnight

Friday - Partly cloudy. Windy early in the day. Light wind in the afternoon.

7 am: -1

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5