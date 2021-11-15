Edmonton weather for Nov. 15: Snowstorm set to slam in

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow, gusty wind and a big drop in temperature.

Our snow-free, warmer-than-average November is coming to a screeching halt.

After getting our first snowfall on Sunday in Edmonton, we're in for a LOT more by midday Tuesday.

AND...temperatures are set to be a lot cooler than we've had for a while.

It may not have amounted to much, but we'll count Nov. 14 as the first snowfall this season.

So...as the brilliant @yegwxnerdery points out, only 1988, 1976, 1891 and 1886 had "first snowfalls" this late or later.

Edmonton will be close to the snow/freezing line. BUT...it appears that line will setup up to the south of the city.

That's why we're looking at "special weather statements" for areas south of Highway 16.

From the Drayton Valley area east to the Saskatchewan border, freezing rain is likely, followed by a couple centimetres of snow.

(Areas around Red Deer probably only get 1 to 5 cm of snow.)

Meanwhile, Edmonton and areas north of Highway 16 (all the way to Grande Prairie and Slave Lake) are under a snowfall warning.

Between 10 and 25 cm of snow is expected through the areas within that warning zone starting in the west and moving east through the day.

In the mountain parks AND in the Cold Lake/Bonnyville region, a winter storm warning is in effect.

Thirty to 60 cm of snow is likely in the mountains. Twenty to 30 cm of snow is likely in parts of northeastern and east-central Alberta.

(I think we'll likely get a winter storm warning or snowfall warning for the Lloydminster/Vermilion region later today.)

The heaviest snow for Edmonton should be done by early Tuesday morning, but it may not completely stop snowing until Tuesday afternoon.

Wind is going to be an aggravating factor later today and through the first half of Tuesday.

Gusts to around 30 to 40 km/h are likely later today and we're expecting gusts in the 60 to 70 km/h range overnight and through to early Tuesday afternoon.

Wind is expected to back off in the evening Tuesday.

Temperatures will hover around zero for most of today and then we're looking at daytime highs in the -1 to -5 range for the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of snow starting midday, turning to heavy snow this afternoon.

Wind: East 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

Temperature steady near 0

Tonight - 10-20 cm of snow. Wind becoming NW 40 gusting to 70 km/h overnight.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Snow tapering off in the morning and ending in the afteroon.

Wind gusts in the 60-70 km/h range through the morning. Wind easing late in the afternoon.

Temperature falling through the day.

7am: -3

3pm: -5

7pm: -7

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6