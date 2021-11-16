Edmonton weather for Nov. 16: Snow easing, wind howling

A bit more snow for Edmonton and area this morning. But, the bulk of the snow is already on the ground.

The bigger story for much of today will be the wind and cold.

We have gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range this morning and though will be with us right through to at least the early afternoon.

(Even higher wind speeds are expected for areas south of Edmonton.)

Temperatures will hold steady in the -5 to -7 C range through most of the day.

BUT...we'll have wind chill values in the -10 to -15 C range.

As we mentioned yesterday, if you can put off highway travel, that's the safest bet this morning.

At the very least, check with the 511 website for the latest on road conditions along your route if you do have to hit the road.

Judging by reports I've seen on social media, most of the city and surrounding area seems to fall into the 10-20 cm category.

I'll try to get a better breakdown on snow totals later today.

It also appears that (as expected) we have a bit more snow in northern parts of the Edmonton area than in south and southwestern parts.

Snowfall warnings will end from west to east across the province today and the wind warnings will likely end late today as well.

By this afternoon/evening, the snow will have moved out of Alberta and most of central/northern Alberta gets some sun tomorrow.

Wednesday should be a MUCH nicer day. Sure, it'll be chilly. But, no wind and sunny skies.

Canada vs Mexico - Forecast for this evening:

Mostly cloudy. NW wind in the 10-20 km/h range.

Temperature steady near -7 through most of the game.

Wind chill in the -11 to -14 range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Snow ending by midday. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind gusts in the 50-60 km/h range this morning and early this afternoon.

7am: -5

Noon: -6

3pm: -5

7pm: -7

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

Wind: 10-20 km/h early in the evening, easing by late evening.

9pm: -8

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -9