Edmonton weather for Nov. 19: Mild today, rollercoaster weekend

We're set for another mild day today with light wind, some sun and a high near 0 C this afternoon.

But, we won't keep these temperatures through the entire weekend. Some colder air will pop in for a brief visit Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

It'll be a "reverse" temperature pattern Saturday, with warmer temperatures in the morning.

A cold front will drop through the Edmonton area mid-to-late morning.

So...we'll be around -5 C early to mid morning and then drop to the -10 C range by Saturday afternoon.

Wind should be a factor for a few hours late in the morning and early in the afternoon.

As that front goes through, we'll get gusts to around 40 or 50 km/h.

That'll create a wind chill...AND...since we're expecting some flurries around that time, blowing snow will likely be an issue.

Grande Prairie and area are under a snowfall warning with the possibility of 10-15 cm of snow Saturday.

We'll also see 5-10 cm in a fairly narrow band stretching towards Slave Lake.

Further east, the Lac La Biche/Cold Lake region probably only gets 2 to 5 cm on Saturday.

Foothills and mountain parks will also pick up several centimetres.

Edmonton, Red Deer and east-central Alberta aren't expecting much for accumulation.

Here in the city, we'll probably get some flurries on Saturday.

Blowing snow will be the biggest problem, especially on area highways.

Behind the cold front, temperatures bottom out around -15 C early Sunday morning and then climb back to around -5 C by midday Sunday and we should be close to zero in the afternoon.

Monday's still shaping up to be above zero by a couple degrees.

THEN...some colder air slams back in and that sets the stage for more snow Monday night and/or Tuesday.

Tuesday looks like it could be our next significant snowfall accumulation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: -1

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -7

Temperature steady or rising overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning, easing late in the afternoon.

Morning: -4

Midday: -8

Afternoon: -10

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow (possibly several centimetres)

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -8

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -10