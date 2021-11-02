Edmonton weather for Nov. 2: Half-n-half days

Our early November warming trend will continue over the next few days with Thursday likely being the peak.

But, it's mostly just the afternoons that are seeing that temperature bump.

We're in that awkward "half-n-half" time of year.

If you spend more time outside in the mornings, and then you're inside through the afternoon, the next few days won't feel "warm" at all.

On the other hand, anyone spending a few hours outdoors in the afternoon the next few days will enjoy temperatures well above average for this time of year.

With sunrise at around 8:30 in the morning, we're seeing temperatures a handful of degrees below zero in the 6 to 9 a.m. timeframe and we're still only back to around 0 C by lunch.

The warmest window is in the 2 to 5 p.m. timeframe.

Outside of the temperatures, sky conditions should be "nice" for the next few days.

Sunny today and through the first half of Wednesday. Then... partly cloudy for tomorrow afternoon and Thursday.

We'll get some increased cloudcover Friday with a chance of showers (timing TBD, but late day seems most likely to me).

Weekend outlook:

Not much change to the overal pattern: cool mornings and mild afternoons.

It's the end of daylight time this weekend, so clocks go back one hour EARLY Sunday morning.

Long-range outlook:

Cooler air still looks poised to drop in next week with afternoon highs near zero and mornings in the -7 to -11 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny

High: 6

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 0

Wednesday - Sunny morning, afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6