Edmonton weather for Nov. 22: Rollercoaster temperatures this week

We're in for some fluctuating temperatures over the next few days.

Here in Edmonton and area, we'll go from several degrees above zero today to a handful of degrees below zero Tuesday/Wednesday and then back above zero Thursday before cooling off again Friday/Saturday.

BUT...it looks like we'll miss out on most (possibly all) of the precipitation.

Snowfall and freezing rain warnings are in effect across northern Alberta.

Peace River/Slave Lake has the freezing rain and that should come to an end this afternoon.

Further north, 10-15 cm of snow is expected in the High Level and Fort Chipewyan regions.

We thought we might see some of that snow in the Edmonton region this week. But, it looks like it'll all stay well to the north of us.

There's also some snow set to hit parts of the foothills and southern Alberta on Wednesday. But, that ALSO looks like it'll mostly miss the Edmonton region.

(Just a slight risk of a few flurries Wednesday morning.)

So, the big story isn't snow, it's the undulating temperature pattern.

Warm and melty today, then temperatures near zero midday Tuesday before falling through the afternoon.

Wednesday's probably the coolest day of the week in the city and then temperatures climb back above zero Thursday afternoon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with afternoon sunny breaks.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming windy in the afternoon.

Temperature falling after noon.

Morning Low: -6

Noon: -2

6pm: -8

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Temperature falling through the afternoon.

Morning: 0

Afternoon: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5