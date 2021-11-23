Edmonton weather for Nov. 23: Here comes the cold front

Get set for a big cooldown.

After hitting a high of 6.5 C in the evening on Monday, Edmonton will be about 15 to 20 degrees colder by this evening.

We'll see temperatures level off in the -5 C range late morning/midday. Then, the wind kicks up as a cold front drops through.

Gusts will be in the 40 km/h range and temperatures will start to tumble through the afternoon.

By 6 p.m., we're in the -10 C range with a wind chill making it feel more like -17ish.

We'll keep the cooler air Wednesday with a morning low in the minus teens and an afternoon temperature around -5 or -6 C in Edmonton.

BUT...by Wednesday evening, another push of warm air starts to move in.

Temperatures will by around -5 C Thursday morning and then above zero by a handful of degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday looks warm as well (although we might see temperatures start to slide through the mid to late afternoon hours on Friday).

No major cooldown for the weekend with highs near or above average Sat/Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy midday and this afternoon.

Temperature falling in the afteroon.

Noon: -4 (wind chill near -10)

6pm: -10 (wind chill near -17)

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: -12

Wednesday - Morning clouds. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6

Temperature climbing in the evening.

10pm: -3

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0​