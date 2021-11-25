Edmonton weather for Nov. 25: Icy, rainy start to warm spell

A morning of freezing rain in Edmonton and surrounding areas, followed by some clearing this afternoon.

Be prepared for icy streets and sidewalks through at least the first half of this morning and probably right up until midday.

Temperatures should climb above zero by about 9 a.m. But, it'll take a little while before the melting begins.

By this afternoon, temperatures get a handful of degrees above zero.

We'll stay mild right through the evening and overnight with temperatures only slipping to around the freezing mark for a morning low on Friday.

There's a slight risk of some brief pockets of mixed precipitation in the Edmonton region midday Friday. But, most of the day should just be a "mix of sun and cloud."

Temperatures again climb to a handful of degrees above zero.

BUT...some cooler air will start to drop in late Friday afternoon. We'll go from a high near 4 C at 3 p.m. to around -4 C by 8 p.m.

Temperatures slide to the -10 C to -15 C range by early Saturday morning and then get back to around -2 C Saturday afternoon.

That's the only day in the five-day outlook with a forecast high below zero.

Warm air blasts back in Sunday and we're well above zero again. Mon/Tue/Wed look to have highs in the 0 C to 5 C range as well.

So, it'll be a warm end to November.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of freezing rain early this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Afternoon High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of precip midday.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 4

8pm: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4