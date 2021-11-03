Edmonton weather for Nov. 3: Taking a run at double digits

It's been a week since Edmonton's last double-digit day.

The city ended a string of five consecutive days in double digits last Thursday, Oct 28.

We'll take another run at hitting 10 C or higher today, tomorrow and Friday.

Even if we ONLY end up with highs in the 8 to 11 C range, that's still well above the average high of 4 C.

Morning temperatures will be a handful of degrees below zero again Thursday (much like today and the past few days).

But, Friday morning should be a bit milder thanks to some increased cloudcover Thursday night/Friday morning.

Cooler air will gradually start to drop in over the weekend, but it's next week that the big drop.

Daytime highs are expected to be near zero and morning lows will be closer to -10 C.

Precipitation outlook:

We've had some changes to the precipitation forecast.

I've taken the chance of showers out of my Friday forecast, while Cory has added a risk of showers to his Thursday evening forecast.

You could make the case that both late Thursday and early Friday have a chance of seeing SOME precipitation in the area.

(The GFS has rain for Edmonton Friday morning, while the GEM keeps it outta here.)

I'm really not convinced that we'll get anything. AND...if we DO...it'll be insignificant.

That said -- Edson, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie probably WILL get some showers Thursday.

Friday's showers look most likely to hit the Fort McMurray region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 9

Tonight - A few clouds. Risk of fog patches developing overnight.

9pm: 0

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing cloud later in the day.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Morning clouds. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3