Edmonton weather for Nov. 4: Hitting the peak of the 'warm' spell

Another cool morning, followed by a warm afternoon in Edmonton.

And...it'll be the same story Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But, today and Friday will probably be the peak of our warm start to November.

Daytime highs will be up around 10 or 11 C today and tomorrow.

We'll slip to highs near 7 C and 5 C this weekend before dropping to highs near zero by Tuesday of next week.

Tuesday-Saturday of next week looks to have daytime highs in the -2 C to 2 C range.

That's pretty close to average, but a lot cooler than we've been experiencing.

Some morning sun should give way to clouds in the Edmonton area this afternoon.

It still looks like most (probably all) of the showers will miss Edmonton.

But, I've put a "slight risk" in the forecast for this evening.

Anything that does hit the region should be spotty and short lived.

Areas north of Edmonton have a much better chance at seeing some showers and possibly even some patchy freezing rain.

Around Slave Lake/Athabasca, you might get a bit of that. I think the bigger concern could just be wet roads/sidewalks turning icy overnight.

(As opposed to actual freezing rain.)

I'm also throwing in a slight risk of a shower for the Edmonton region Friday night.

Like tonight, most of the area probably won't get anything. But, there's a chance a few spots do get a smidge of precip.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sun this morning. Cloudy this afteroon.

High: 10

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower this evening.

9pm: 5

Friday - Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

Cloudy again in the evening with a slight risk of a shower.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Daylight Saving Time Ends - Clocks go back an hour

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1