Edmonton weather for Nov. 5: Staying warm through the weekend

As we get set for time change this weekend, it's also time to prep for a weather change.

Daytime highs will go from "around 10 C" to "near zero" by early/mid next week.

It'll also be interesting to watch how next Tuesday-Thursday play out.

The GFS model wants to push a low-pressure system across southern Alberta and bring snow to central/southern Alberta.

The GDPS holds that low a LOT further south and only southeastern Alberta gets a chance of snow.

This far out, I've left the snow risk out of the forecast for Edmonton (mostly because I don't have much faith in the GFS these days).

But, let's keep an eye on that.

In the short term, temperatures are a bit milder this morning than the past few mornings.

And...it'll be another warm afternoon today. The clouds will clear out of the Edmonton area this morning, leaving us sunny and up to 10 or 11 C this afternoon.

Northern Alberta gets some rain and snow today.

High Level and areas north of Peace River and Fort McMurray will likely pick up a few centimetres of accumulation today and Saturday.

Temperatures "slip" a bit this weekend.

Edmonton gets a high of 7 or 8 C Saturday and then an afternoon high in the 4 to 6 C range Sunday.

It looks like we'll be in the 2 to 5 C range for highs Monday/Tuesday and then right around zero Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Clouds this morning. Sunny this afteroon.

High: 11

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Daylight Saving Time Ends - Clocks go back an hour

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud..

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0