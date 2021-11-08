Edmonton weather for Nov. 8: Cooler, windy and a chance of some snow

Wind should be the main weather story in the Edmonton area today.

Gusts in the 40 km/h range midday and through the afternoon will put a bite on the forecast high of 6 C.

But, on the positive side, we'll see some sun today.

The wind should ease tonight and then pick up again mid-day Tuesday.

AND...we might get a bit of snow in the Edmonton region late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

At this point, it looks like it'll be a fairly insignificant snow event for the city.

Grassy areas and rooftops might catch a bit of accumulation. But, most roadways should just be wet/slick and then icy Wednesday morning.

Areas to the north and east of Edmonton will likely get a couple centimetres of snowfall.

So, if you have travel plans, check the conditions before heading out on Wednesday, especially if you're heading into east-central Alberta.

Caveat:

IF the position of that low-pressure system were to change (and align more with what the GFS is projecting), then we might be in for a bit more snow in the city.

But at this point, I'm thinking the GEM has a better handle on this and so we're not expecting this to be a major snowfall.

We WILL keep an eye on it though and I'll update that outlook tonight at 5/6 p.m. and again tomorrow.

Aside from that:

One of the lesser-discussed side effects of returning to standard time: earlier highs and lows.

The warmest time of the day for the next while will be around 3 p.m. (generally) and the coldest temperatures will come at around 7 a.m. (Again...generally.)

Prior to the weekend, the most likely times for those highs/lows were about an hour later, just like the sunrise and sunset.

So, keep those times in mind as you look at the forecast.

The daytime highs will be in the early afternoon.

By 6 p.m., we'll be a few degrees cooler.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind becoming W 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: -2

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud. 40% chance of a few flurries late in the day.

Wind SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and through the afternoon.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers turning to flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8​