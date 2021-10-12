Edmonton weather for Oct. 12: Average all week, except tomorrow

Temperatures will continue to slip below zero in the mornings and hit highs in the 10 to 12 degree range MOST of this week.

And...that's right around average for mid-October.

Wednesday's the exception, as we'll only get to a high of of six or seven degrees under mostly cloudy skies and with a slight risk of some precipitation.

Sunny skies in the forecast for today, though. Most of central and eastern Alberta gets to enjoy the sun.

Wind may kick up this afternoon in the Edmonton area and surrounding regions. Gusts in the 40 km/h range are expected.

Northwestern Alberta gets some increasing cloud this afternoon and the chance of some rain/snow mix or showers late in the day.

That trough of low pressure sweeps across the Edmonton region Wednesday, bringing clouds and a slight risk of some precip.

Timing and precip type is a bit of a questionmark at this point. But, it shouldn't be more than just brief precipitation, if we get any at all in Edmonton and area.

Back to sun for Thursday and Friday, and back to double-digit highs as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind becoming S 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

High: 11

Tonight - Increasing cloud. Wind easing.

9pm: 5

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a brief shower or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12