Edmonton weather for Oct. 13: Calm and cool today, warming trend starts tomorrow

After a gusty day Tuesday, the wind will be down today. But, temperatures will be down as well.

Edmonton and much of central and northern Alberta will get an afternoon high in single digits today.

A trough of low pressure has been producing some flurries in parts of western and northwestern Alberta early this morning.

We'll continue to see some light snow/flurries in the foothills and mountains.

There's a slight risk of some mixed precipitation late this morning or midday in the Edmonton region.

Areas just southwest of the city are a little more likely to see that precip than areas to the east or northeast.

However, even in spots that DO get some precipitation...it won't amount to much (or last long).

We may see a few sunny breaks this afternoon and there's more sun than cloud in the forecast for the next few days.

Temperatures are also set to jump back into double digits starting tomorrow.

Mornings will consistently drop to zero or a few degress below. But, afternoon highs in Edmonton will hit the 11 to 16 degree range Thursday-Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning with a slight risk of mixed precip midday.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: 8

Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Clearing in the morning. Mainly sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8