Edmonton weather for Oct. 19: Windy and a warming trend

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are on the way, but it may not FEEL much warmer because of the wind.

We'll get some sunny breaks later this afternoon and a high close to 10 C in Edmonton.

But, the wind is expected to pick up by late morning and we're dealing with SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h across much of central and north-central Alberta through the day.

It gets calmer this evening and overnight, only to pick up again Wednesday with gusts closer to 50 km/h.

Sunny skies dominate Wednesday-Friday in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.

Wednesday's probably our warmest day temperature-wise. But, not by much, and once you factor in tomorrow's wind...it won't FEEL like the warmest day of the week.

Thursday and Friday should both have less wind and with temps forecast to be near zero in the morning and around 11 or 12 degrees in the afternoon, that's right around average for this time of year.

Saturday's the biggest questionmark in the forecast.

There's a good chance of precipitation in central and north-central Alberta on Saturday.

Location, timing and precipitation type are the uncertainties. I'll leave it as a 40% chance of showers with a risk of some wet flurries mixed in (for now).

The long-range outlook for Sunday and next week is still leaning towards highs in the seven to 12 degree range.

So, no major outbreak of cold air in the forecast yet.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Morning clouds. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 late this morning and through the afternoon.

High: 9

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 6

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming SE 30 gusting to 50 km/h

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Risk of some wet flurries.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 11