Edmonton weather for Oct. 22: Windy today, wet tomorrow

The last time Edmonton had more than five millimetres of rain in one day was Sept. 12.

In fact, the "South Campus" weather station in Edmonton has only recorded 7 mm of rain since that day.

But, we have the potential for a nice steady soaker tomorrow.

And...it's not just Edmonton. Most areas from the Saskatchewan border west to the QE II are in for a soggy Saturday.

Further north, that rain will likely transition over to some wet snow in the Cold Lake/Athbasca/Lac La Biche regions.

(Can't rule out the chance of some accumulation.)

Edmonton and area is expected to pick up around 5 to 15 mm of rain by Saturday night.

It's tough to say when the heaviest, steadiest rain will fall. But, the GEM HRDPS model indicates most of the steadier rain will be early Saturday with the precipitation tapering off/easing in the afternoon.

We'll get some clearing on Sunday and a return to the 10 C range (after a cool Saturday).

Monday-Wednesday look to be in double digits for highs as well.

THEN...some cooler air rolls in.

Highs are expected to drop to the five-degree range by the Halloween weekend with a chance of some snow both days (30th and 31st).

It's a long ways off, so I wouldn't get TOO concerned or excited about that snow risk just yet.

But, it's certainly worth watching.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Wind becoming SE 20-30 gusting to 40-50 km/h.

High: 11

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower this evening and/or overnight.

Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 7

Saturday - Cloudy with periods of rain. Risk of some wet flurries mixed in.

5-15 mm of rain likely.

Light wind.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10