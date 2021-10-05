Edmonton weather for Oct. 5: One more day in the mid-teens

A cooling trend is just around the corner for the Edmonton region.

We'll get to the mid teens again this afternoon and then daytime highs will settle into the 10 to 14 degree range for a few days.

That's not DRAMATICALLY colder. But, we'll really start to notice it in the morning as frost becomes a more frequent issue.

Most of the city and surrounding area will stay above zero again Wednesday morning. But, Thu/Fri/Sat mornings will all likely feature frost, at least in some spots.

A rain/snow mixture continues to fall in NW Alberta this morning and will likely continue through the day.

Grande Prairie/Peace River and areas to the east will likely get just wet snow or rain later today.

However, areas west and NW of Grande Prairie are still looking at the potential for several centimetres of accumulation by Wednesday morning.

Higher elevations through the Jasper region and along the Icefields Parkway are also expected to pick up some snow later today/tonight.

Edmonton and area will be cloudy Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible in the morning and again in the evening.

No heavy, steady rain is anticipated. But, a few spots might get a brief shower.

Sun returns for Thu/Fri.

Long Weekend Outlook:

The warmest day of the Thanksgiving long weekend will probably be Saturday (high in the 12 to 16 degree range).

We'll cool to highs in the 10-14 range for Sunday and in the 8-11 range for Monday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Sat/Mon. Sunday's looking like a "mostly cloudy" day.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 4

Afteroon High: 11

Thursday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12