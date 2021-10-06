Edmonton weather for Oct. 6: Smoky again today, sun returns tomorrow

Air quality advisories remain in effect for the Edmonton region and surrounding areas, as well east-central Alberta.

The Edmonton region has seen the Air Quality Health Index go from 4 (moderate risk) to 7 (high risk) overnight.

We're expecting the smoke to continue to be a big factor through this morning and then conditions should gradually start to improve this afternoon.

Wind will become northwesterly and pick up to around 20 km/h (with some occasional gusts on top of that).

I think you may still be smelling smoke around Edmonton right through until the early evening.

But, Thursday should be a much clearer day.

We continue to get some rain and wet snow in parts of western and NW Alberta.

Elsewhere, we may see some scattered showers push through central and NE parts of the province today and again this evening.

No heavy, steady rain is expected. Just some brief, spotty showers.

Temperatures will struggle back to a high near 10 degree this afternoon and with skies clearing overnight, many neighbourhoods in Edmonton will wake up to some frost on Thursday.

But, with sunny skies and the smoke gone, we'll get up around 12 or 13 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday has a similar temperature setup - frost risk in the morning, 12 or 13 in the afternoon.

Saturday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the long weekend. Edmonton should get to the low to mid teens in the afternoon.

Sunday slips to a high near 12 under mostly cloudy skies and Thanksgiving Monday has a high of 8 or 9 degrees.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy and smoky. Air quality gradually improving through the afternoon/evening.

Slight risk of a shower. Wind becoming NW 20 midday & this afteroon.

High: 10

Tonight - Smoke moving out. Slight risk of a shower.

9pm: 6

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9