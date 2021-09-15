Edmonton weather for Sept. 15: Cooler, windier conditions take over

Edmonton has had afternoon highs in the 20s for nine of the past 12 days.

BUT...that pattern ends today as a cooler airmass takes over for a while.

In fact, we probably won't get back to 20 degrees over the next seven to 10 days.

Instead, we'll top out in the 13 to 18 range through the rest of this week and the coming weekend.

BTW: It's the last weekend of astronomical summer; meteorological summer ended at the start of September. The Autumn Equinox is one week from today, Wednesday the 22nd.

A cold front pushing across the province has brought showers to parts of central and northern Alberta as well as some gusty wind.

The showers will continue to move out of the Edmonton region early this morning.

But, the wind is sticking around for a while. Sustained wind speeds of 20-30 km/h and gusts in the 40-50 km/h range are expected through today.

The wind may let up a bit tonight and then it'll be another gusty day Thursday in and around the Edmonton region.

Most of central and northern Alberta will deal with those gusty conditions today. The strongest wind speeds will probably be in the northwest (gusts around 60 km/h)

Edmonton and areas to the west and northwest get some clearing today. But, northeastern Alberta will be dealing with showers and periods of rain later today, tonight and early Thursday.

The Fort McMurray region could get a decent soaking over the next 24 hours.

LONG RANGE - The wind will die down for Friday and we'll have a frost risk for many areas in central and northern Alberta Friday morning.

Afternoon temperatures should be in the mid to upper teens Friday and through the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 15

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a shower overnight.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40.

9pm: 10

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15