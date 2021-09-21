Edmonton weather for Sept. 21: Warm end to a warm season

It's the last day of Summer and, fittingly, we'll end the season with a warmer-than-average day.

This was a summer that had more 30-degree days than any other (17! The previous record was 14 in 1961).

A total of 49 of 93 days were above average (53%).

Just 16 days were cooler than average (17%).

We'll get to a high around 21 C this afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine later today.

Autumn starts Wednesday and we're in for a short-lived cooling trend in Edmonton and the rest of central/northern Alberta.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper teens on Wednesday and then in the low-to-mid teens Thursday.

So...cooler...but it won't be COLD in the afternoons, especially because of the sunny skies.

BUT -- Friday morning's temperatures will likely slip close to the freezing mark.

Warmer air returns for Friday and the weekend with highs near 20 C all three days.

PRECIP Outlook:

Today: A few showers will make their way across northern Alberta. Slave Lake to Fort McMurray are the most likely regions to get a bit wet.

Wednesday: Showers are possible in northwestern Alberta in the morning and then areas from Grande Prairie southeast to Red Deer will likely get some showers in the afternoon.

Edmonton and area DOES have a chance at getting a few scattered showers.

But, the risk of heavy, steady rain is very low. If anything, this'll just be some brief hit-and-miss showers.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Morning clouds. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a shower.

AUTUMN EQUINOX

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19