Edmonton weather for Sept. 22: Autumn gets off to a warm start

The average high for final week of September drops from 17 to 15 degrees.

This year, we're closing out the month with a string of above-average temperatures.

The only exception is Thursday.

The upper ridge that helped contribute to our 23 C day Tuesday is collapsing.

So, we'll get some clouds today and there's a slight risk of a scattered shower in the area midday and again around suppertime.

Most of the city and surrounding area will stay dry, though.

Temperatures will top out near 20 degrees.

A low-pressure system is making it's way across northern Alberta over the next 24 hours bringing a better chance of showers to the north.

We'll see a push of cooler air from the north coming in behind that system on Thursday.

So, our daytime high will drop to the 15 C range tomorrow. However, with sunny skies, it may not feel all that chilly.

(And that's still right around average for this time of year.)

There's a frost risk Friday morning. But, that'll be a one-off. We're up into the 20s Friday afternoon and morning lows are well above zero for the next five to seven days (with the exception of Friday morning).

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 19 to 24 degree range from Friday right through to Tuesday of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a spotty shower.

High: 19

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 23​