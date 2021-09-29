Edmonton weather for Sept. 29: Yep, it's Autumn... cool mornings and warm afternoons

Temperatures slipped close to the freezing mark in Edmonton this morning and dipped a degree or two below zero in some parts of central and western Alberta.

But, we're in for a nice warm-up this afternoon as temperatures climb to 17 or 18 C under sunny skies and the wind should be relatively light (10-20 km/h).

Further west, some gusty wind is expected to develop later today through the foothills and Environment and Climate Change Canada is discussing the possibility of a wind warning for later this afternoon.

Those gusty conditions will develop ahead of the next low-pressure system. That system brings some showers to northwestern Alberta early in the morning on Thursday.

But, for the Edmonton region, it's the kick of warm air ahead of that low that'll be the big story tomorrow.

We'll get some increasing cloud and temperatures up around 20 C in the afternoon.

Behind that system, skies clear and temperatures slip back to the mid to upper teens for Friday.

Then...another warm-up through the weekend.

We'll be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday being the warmer of the two days.

Saturday likely tops out in the upper teens and Sunday gets just slightly above 20 C.

LONG Range:

Temperatures will stay warm right into the start of next week.

HOWEVER...there are indications we could be in for a "flip" around the middle of next week.

Daytime highs could go from near 20 C this weekend to the 10-degree range by next weekend.

As always...we'll keep you updated as that develops.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 17

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20