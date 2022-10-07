Edmonton weather: Thanksgiving weekend full of 20s

Sunshine and warm afternoons dominate the forecast right through this Thanksgiving long weekend.

We're anticipating daytime highs in the low 20s for each of Sat/Sun/Mon and we'll also be up around 20 later today.

Mornings will be in the 3 to 6 degree range. That's above average...but...cool.

But, it should warm quickly. In Edmonton, we'll be in the 13 to 16 degree range by midday today, Sat/Sun/Mon.

You can thank another Upper Ridge for the return of 20s and sun. That ridge looks like it'll start to fade a bit late in the weekend.

But, it's not until Monday or Tuesday that we see a ripple of colder air aloft slip through.

Provided that DOES happen...the warm spell should end fairly abruptly on Tuesday.

We'll probably get a day much like this past Wednesday with clouds, a risk of some early-morning showers and a high near 10 degrees.

BUT...that cooler air won't last long. It looks like another (weaker) ridge develops fairly quickly and we'll be right back in the 15 to 20 range for afternoon highs for Wed-Sat of next week.

The long-range ensemble modelling continues to project above-average daytime highs right through to the 21st of October (with the exception of next Tuesday).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 20

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 22

30% chance of evening or late-night showers.

Tuesday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 10

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 15