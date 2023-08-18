Edmonton winner of $35-million lotto jackpot introduced

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation introduced its newest winner on Friday.

Ruth Bowes was one of two winners in the July 25 $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

She was presented with a cheque for $35-million on Friday afternoon.

Bowes found out she was a winner by checking the WCLC website.

"I'm not a very excitable person, so I just sat quietly there at the kitchen table, and just asked my husband to come over and sit with me while I went over the numbers again," Bowes told reporters.

"We didn’t really get excited or anything."

She says they don't have any immediate plans for the cash.

"We've seen our financial planner already, so I think a lot of that will be discussed later on. Don't plan to go out and do any great big expenses right now."

"We did plan a trip to Europe before these winnings, so I guess this will help a little bit with some of the expenses."

The second winning ticket for the $70-million prize was sold in Kamloops, B.C.