Edmonton woman facing impaired driving charge after Airdrie Superstore parking lot crash

A 27-year-old Edmonton woman had her car impounded and her licence suspended following a Tuesday morning crash in an Airdrie parking lot.

RCMP members responded to the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Veterans Boulevard N.E. at around 7:30 a.m. following reports a car had crashed through a pallet of fencing.

The suspect vehicle was located in the nearby Canadian Tire parking lot and the driver, who was not seriously injured, was arrested.

According to RCMP, the driver had been drinking and was over the legal limit. Her vehicle was seized for a 30-day period and her driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

RCMP officials say the pallet of fencing was to be used in the construction of the store's seasonal garden centre.