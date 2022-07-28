Edmonton woman relearns to walk 3 times

An Edmonton woman has faced more physical setbacks in 39 years than most will encounter in a lifetime.

Vanessa Rogers has re-learned to walk three different times, and she’s hoping to inspire others.

Rogers spends several hours a week in rehabilitation.

She learned to walk again for the third time this spring.

“I was paralyzed in a car accident from the neck down, broke my neck in four places,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

She underwent spinal surgery and spent two weeks in hospital, followed by another four weeks at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

The first time she had to relearn to walk, she was 16. She spent five months in hospital.

“The next time I was hospitalized was in 2018 for emergency hip replacement reconstruction surgery. That was the second time I had to learn to walk again.”

“A lot of times people wonder how I am so strong, and I say, ‘What good would it be to sit at home watching TV and not doing anything? It's not going to change my situation,’ so instead, go out there and be as active as possible.”

Along with learning to walk, she discovered she had a new passion: bodybuilding. In her first competition, she finished third.

“The problem is that there isn't a division for people with disabilities or an adaptive division, so I have to compete against able bodies.”

Despite the challenge, Rogers eventually made it to nationals, where she caught the attention of former professional bodybuilder and actor Lou Ferrigno.

He invited her to his bodybuilding event in 2016, and she won.

She says she’s the first person competing with a cane to win the competition.

“When they called my name, I had so many goosebumps. I was like ‘Don't fall, don’t fall,’ because I'm walking in heels.”

She hopes that her story will inspire others.

“Have gratitude every day, and think about all the things you can do and not focus on all the things you can't do.”

You can follow along with her rehabilitation story on social media.