Edmonton woman wins $1M lottery
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An Edmonton woman plans to buy a new car and travel after she won a million dollars in May.
Patricia Misko is Edmonton's latest lottery winner thanks to LOTTO MAX's MAXMILLIONS.
She bought her ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart at City Centre in late May and was shocked to find out she won.
“It was exciting, I was in disbelief. I only told my husband Bill," she said.
She also plans to save some money and donate to charity.
