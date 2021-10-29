Edmonton woman wins $250K lotto on her birthday
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
An Edmonton woman bought a lottery ticket for her birthday on Sunday and ended up winning a $250,000 prize.
Leanne Anderson purchased a LOTTO MAX ticket on Sept. 24 and discovered she had won the prize the next day — on her birthday.
"I was going to the store and I thought, 'I should check my tickets,'" Anderson said, in a news release. "I didn't think I was going to win, but I thought it sure would be cool if I won on my birthday.
"When I scanned the ticket I was shocked," she added. "I was in complete disbelief."
Anderson said she planned to pay off her mortgage with the winnings and put whatever is leftover into her savings account.
She purchased the winning ticket at the Clareview Lotto Centre at 4950 137 Ave. NW.
-
Inglewood businesses suffer through multiple protests outside Without Papers PizzaArea business owners say ongoing protests outside Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood are hurting their bottom line at a time they can least afford it.
-
N.S. aims to recruit medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC investigating after hit by ransomware attackThe Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.
-
Federal vaccine passport for travel now available for B.C. residentsBritish Columbians now have access to the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship, the government announced Friday.
-
N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmaciesNova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.
-
Sault city hall tent city growingA tent city on the front lawn of Sault Ste. Marie city hall continues to grow as local advocates call for more resources to help deal with homelessness in the city.