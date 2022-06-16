Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver

Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.

FIFA announced the 16 host cities in New York City Wednesday afternoon: Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico City, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey.

The United States will host 60 matches, including everything from the quarterfinals on, while Canada and Mexico will each host 10 matches.

'OBVIOUSLY DISAPPOINTED'

City of Edmonton officials pitched their case to FIFA until late last night, according to the mayor.

"We put forward a very compelling bid for FIFA to look at," Amarjeet Sohi said from a watch party at Commonwealth Stadium.

"Obviously we are disappointed that FIFA did not choose Edmonton to host the 2026 World Cup."

Sohi thanked all levels of government and, along with city manager Andre Corbould, repeated how proud he was of the team behind the bid.

After pleading for weeks, the province supported the city's bid with $110 million in March — with a catch: Alberta asked that Edmonton host five of Canada's 10 matches, including two in the knockout rounds.

However, Sohi doesn't think Alberta's demands hurt Edmonton's bid.

"I don't think that could have been a roadblock. We sent out letters yesterday confirming both the province's and the city’s commitment."

Alberta Culture Minister Ron Orr is also disappointed in Thursday's outcome.

“It is unfortunate that soccer fans will not experience the beauty and vibrancy of Edmonton and our province as a whole," he said in a statement.

The United States and Mexico have hosted the World Cup before, but this is the first men's tournament to be hosted in Canada.

It will also be the first World Cup in three countries and with 48 teams.