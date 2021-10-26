Edmontonian charged in northern Alberta homicide

An Edmonton woman is charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 52-year-old woman earlier this month.

Jennifer Degenhardt was found dead in a Smoky Lake County home on Oct. 15.

Her death was first ruled as suspicious and then determined to be a homicide after an autopsy.

Bernardine Nowlan, 56, was arrested in Fort Saskatchewan on Oct. 22 and charged with second-degree murder.

Nowlan and Degenhardt were known to each other, police said.

"This incident is believed to have been isolated and targeted."

Nowlan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.