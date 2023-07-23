Edmontonians asked not to dial 911 over 'gas odour'

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is asking residents not to call 911 if they smell a natural gas odour in parts of the city.

Sunday night, an EFRS spokesperson said officials are aware of a gas smell in the east and east-central parts of the city.

"Please do not call 911 to report a general outside odour," the spokesperson said. "We are investigating and are in contact with utilities."

Residents are asked to confirm that any smell is not coming from their home, and then close windows and doors.