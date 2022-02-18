Edmontonians asked to help count birds as part of global effort

The "Great Backyard Bird Count" will happen across the globe this weekend and people in Edmonton are being asked to join in on crowd-sourcing invaluable information for bird researchers.

No expertise is required, and everything you need to participate can be found online.

"They really do rely on people to see what is happening in their backyard, what they're seeing, what they're hearing, and reporting those sightings," said Erin Dykstra, the owner of Wild Birds Unlimited.

"It really requires zero special skills. You don't even really have to know the bird you're seeing to be able to get joy from connecting with nature."

The project takes about an hour of bird counting spread over four days, and the information collected is uploaded on apps and sent to groups like Birds Canada.

The 2021 count included more than 300,000 people. The data then "helps scientists better understand our surroundings," Birds Canada said in its news release.

Local bird experts will also be involved, including Janice Hurlburt.

She's tracked at least 50 species in her backyard, and even mid-interview, she demonstrated that she knows her birds.

"That is a pileated woodpecker, and it's gonna fly into the yard, and it'd be great to catch it (on camera)," she said.

While gathering research is the main purpose of the Great Backyard Bird Count, it's hoped birding takes off with newcomers as well.

"Some people like to do it when they're drinking their coffee in the morning, going for a walk. Or some people like specifically go to a location to look for birds," Dykstra said.

"It's a real great de-stressor to be watching the birds," Hurlburt added.

With files from CTV News Edmotnon's Carylyle Fiset