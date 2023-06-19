Edmontonians brave the rain for annual Father's Day car show

Car lovers braved the rain Sunday for the annual Edmonton Father's Day Car Show.

The Celebration Church, at 7215 Argyll Road, has been holding the free family-friendly event, rain or shine, for more than two decades.

"I have to say, this is only the second rain-out that we have had in 25 years, so it's been a pretty good run so far," said Dennis Varty, lead pastor for Celebration Church.

Varty said the event has grown from just a few dozen cars and a barbecue to hundreds of cars, food trucks, live music and a fun zone for the kids.

Last year nearly 400 classic cars, sports cars, imports, and motorcycles filled the Church parking lot. Varty said there were a few less cars Sunday due to the wet weather, but he was still pleased to see a good turnout of visitors.

"We live such busy lives that it just seems like just getting together as a family is sometimes is even a challenge," he said. "So it's wonderful to see families doing stuff all together."