Edmontonians, Canadian police officers line streets to say farewell to fallen EPS officers

Community members and police services from across the country gathered on Monday to mourn two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

The procession route from the Alberta legislature to Rogers Place was lined with supporters showing their respect ahead of the regimental funeral for constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan.

At least 35 first responders, government agencies, military and law enforcement services participated in the procession and regimental funeral, according to EPS.

An Edmonton teacher, Sophia, and her two children watched as the long column of officers passed through the legislature grounds. They proudly held a sign that read, "Thank you for your service."

As a teacher, Sophia says she sees first-hand the impact that school resource officers and EPS members make on a daily basis. She brought her sons to witness the procession and see the mix of officers and service members.

"I think it's really important to see the vast number of people who put their lives at risk every single day to make sure that we are safe in this community and people are taken care of," she told CTV News Edmonton.

'AN INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT TIME'

Toronto Chief of Police Myron Demkiw marched in the procession alongside fellow police officers from across the country.

"We are here to pay respect," Demkiw said. "It's an incredibly difficult time in policing right now."

"Regrettably, in the last year, we've seen too many police funerals, and as I look around today on this parade square, I can see uniforms from all over our great country," he added.

"[This] brings us together in a way, unlike any other event, quite frankly: the grief, the sorrow and the healing that we will embark on in the coming days, weeks and months."

'BEST WISHES FORWARD'

A father of one of the police members marching watched the solemn procession downtown.

Kevin told CTV News Edmonton it was both a proud and difficult moment as he saw Brian, his son, march by. Brian's girlfriend, Alexa, is also a police officer.

"I'm very proud of them and what they do," Kevin explained. "On the other hand, it's scary.

"We need to show our support more," he added. "Everything they do for our communities and keeping us safe."

"We are here to put our support forward and grieve as a family and just put all our best wishes forward."

Christine, whose husband is an RCMP officer, was outside Rogers Place. She described the 11 days since the fatal shooting of the EPS constables as incredibly emotional.

"It's hard for me as a spouse who has gone through worrying nights of not knowing what is happening," she said. "I also have friends who are members working night shifts, you never know what they are going to be responding to.

"I can't imagine what those wives are going through – and family members."

'A DAY OF COMING TOGETHER'

Retired Canadian Armed Forces signal corps member Walter Sinclair said he attended the procession because he knows how important it is for grieving families to be supported by their community.

"Anyone that serves in any capacity, in policing or the military, we have to support," Sinclair said. "We have to come forward."

"It's a disheartening time," he added. "There's a lot of pain. But there's comfort in coming together."

Dan Jones, criminologist and retired EPS inspector, joined CTV News Edmonton's coverage of the procession and recalled participating in Const. Daniel Woodall's regimental funeral eight years ago.

Like the 2015 funeral, he described Monday's commemoration as sobering and beautiful.

"It's a day of coming together," Jones said. "It's really nice to see the city wrapping around the police again."

"It's cold out today," he added, "[but Edmontonians] are making sure they are showing their support for the brave men and women of the Edmonton Police Service."

Agencies that participated in the funeral march included:

Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services

Alberta Health Services Protective Services

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services

Alberta Correctional Services

Alberta Sheriffs

Blood Tribe Police Service

British Columbia Sheriff Service

Calgary Police Service

Camrose Police Service

Canadian Armed Forces

Canadian Air Force Military Police Group

City of Calgary Emergency Management Agency

City of Edmonton Bylaw Services

City of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

CN Police Service

Correctional Services of Canada

CP Police Service

Durham Regional Police Service

Edmonton Police Service Veterans’ Association

Fredericton Police Force

Greater Sudbury Police Service

Halifax Regional Police

Lacombe Police Service

Le Service de Police de Laval

Medicine Hat Police Service

New York State Police

Ontario Provincial Police

Ottawa Police Service

Peel Regional Police

Police Association of Ontario

Prince Albert Police Service

RCMP

Red Deer Emergency Services

Saanich Police Department

Saskatoon Police Service

Springfield Police Service

St. Albert Fire Service

St. Paul Fire Department

Summerside Police Service

Sûreté du Québec

Taber Police Service

Toronto Police Service

Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service

Vancouver Police Department

Victoria Police Department

Waterloo Regional Police Service

Winnipeg Police Service

York Regional Police

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carmen Leibel and Erin Isfeld